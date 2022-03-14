Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Travel Plans for Lille in Champions League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has outlined his side's travel plans as they prepare to face LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, travelling to France for the clash.

As a result of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government and the Club's having their income streams restricted, and spending capped, it caused concerns over their travel plans for the European tie.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel discussed their plans for the match and travelling arrangements.

Chelsea were capped to spending £20,000 on travel expenses which caused concern over their trip to France

It appears that travel and hotels had already been pre-paid for and therefore it will be 'business as usual' for their travel to Lille.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League tie, Tuchel said: "I think practically changed more for the guys who for example organised the journey to Lille because they had to figure out how we arrive there.

"My last information is we are getting a plane. So we can go by plane and come back by plane. If not, we'll go by train. If not, we'll go by bus. If not, I'll drive a seven-seater. Honestly, I will do it. You can mark my words, I will do to arrive there."

The Blues boss continued to reveal that he would do everything to get to France for the game as he always dreamed of managing in the Champions League.

"If you asked me 20 years ago, 30 years ago, if I would join a Champions League match at the sideline and what I was willing to do, I'd say, 'ok, where do I have to be and when?' Why should this change?" he continued.

"I will be there and we will be there. Of course, organisation wise, there are some negotiations going on and talks, but it doesn't influence me. That's what I mean, we have brilliant guys who organise the travel and we have, in every department, such committed people that at the moment things feel pretty normal."

