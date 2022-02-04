Thomas Tuchel Reveals Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva Have Been Absent From Chelsea Training Ahead of FA Cup Tie

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why Christian Pulisic & Thiago Silva Have Been Absent From Chelsea Training Ahead of FA Cup Tie

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that star players Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva have both been absent from training this week in the build up to their FA Cup tie on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are currently preparing to face Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the competition, having beaten Chesterfield in the last round.

Both Pulisic and Silva have been away from London this week due to their own international duties, having only just returned.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

When asked about his side's injury news at Chelsea's press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of their FA Cup tie the following day, Tuchel confirmed the pairs' absence.

"Not Reece James and Ben Chilwell, unfortunately, and not Ruben Loftus-Cheek," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"They are still injured, everybody else was in training except Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva. Everybody else was there, we've had a good training week."

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Tuchel went on to be asked if he had spoken to Pulisic about his international game against Honduras yesterday that was played at -16 degrees celsius in Minnesota.

"I just was aware of it today, I heard it today. I understood it was a bit of revenge from the U.S. to the hot temperatures in Honduras.

"For him, to be serious, it is quite an adaptation now to go from -16 to Abu Dhabi and +24. And don't forget, him and Thiago Silva did not have a break so they've had some days off now.

"Christian will arrive tomorrow to travel with us and then we will see how he adapts to this extreme change."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube