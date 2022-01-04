Thomas Tuchel Reveals Delight at Thiago Silva's Contract Extension at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is delighted with Thiago Silva after the defender extended his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 37-year-old put pen to paper on a one-year extension after an impressive second season under Tuchel.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel revealed his emotions regarding the extension.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the news, Tuchel joked: “Benjamin Button. Thiago Button of football!

"I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that. It is a miracle in a way. He came to this league, this schedule, this approach and intensity of a daily business, in the every end of his career. This was very brave."

Tuchel continued to heap praise on the defender for his approach to training and how he keeps himself in shape to prolongue his career.

"I know how much effort he puts in to stay fit. Off the pitch, at home, he takes care of his recovery and sleep, of his nutrition. This is outstanding. Only because of that this is possible," he said.

IMAGO / PA Images

The head coach, who had Silva as his captain at Paris Saint-Germain, could not hide his delight with the 37-year-old's decision to spend another season at the club.

He continued: "We are happy because the new contract makes him calm. Thiago needs to be calm because he is a very sensitive and emotional person. This makes him very precious for our team and for our dressing room.

"He can feel emotions, he can feel different state of emotions from others and can help so much. He is calm, he has huge targets. He is a big impact, he is available how he needs to be available. When he plays he plays strong, it’s a big help. Good for him and good for us.”

Silva will have the opportunity to earn another year extension by the time he is 38-years-old as Tuchel will hope he can keep up his fine form.

