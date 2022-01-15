Thomas Tuchel Reveals 'Desire' to Win Premier League With Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he has the desire to win the Premier League title with Chelsea during his time in London.

This comes as Chelsea travel to Manchester City in the league, with Pep Guardiola's side ten points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the clash, via the Telegraph, Tuchel opened up on his ambitions to lift the title with his Chelsea side.

When asked if he would leave disappointed if he never wins the Premier League during his time in London, Tuchel said: “Me personally? If we weren’t now sitting in a press conference, I would say ‘yes’!

"It would be like ‘argh, we should have, argh’. I don’t know if we can do it in the 18 months (of my contract) or whatever, it depends on many factors. But, yes, yes, I have the desire to win the Premier League with Chelsea. A clear yes.

“Will I be unhappy for the rest of my life if we cannot make it? Maybe not, but I would be absolutely furious with myself if we didn’t try.”

Chelsea have already lifted the UEFA Champions League under Tuchel and have reached the FA Cup final, where they lost to Leicester City last season.

This year, the Blues have made the Carabao Cup final and have a strong chance of lifting the Club World Cup for the first time in their history under Tuchel in February.

The Blues are also in the last 16 of the Champions League once again and into the FA Cup fourth round.

