Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Reveals 'Desire' to Win Premier League With Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he has the desire to win the Premier League title with Chelsea during his time in London.

This comes as Chelsea travel to Manchester City in the league, with Pep Guardiola's side ten points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the clash, via the Telegraph, Tuchel opened up on his ambitions to lift the title with his Chelsea side.

imago1006924862h

When asked if he would leave disappointed if he never wins the Premier League during his time in London, Tuchel said: “Me personally? If we weren’t now sitting in a press conference, I would say ‘yes’! 

"It would be like ‘argh, we should have, argh’. I don’t know if we can do it in the 18 months (of my contract) or whatever, it depends on many factors. But, yes, yes, I have the desire to win the Premier League with Chelsea. A clear yes.

Read More

“Will I be unhappy for the rest of my life if we cannot make it? Maybe not, but I would be absolutely furious with myself if we didn’t try.”

pjimage (9)

Chelsea have already lifted the UEFA Champions League under Tuchel and have reached the FA Cup final, where they lost to Leicester City last season.

This year, the Blues have made the Carabao Cup final and have a strong chance of lifting the Club World Cup for the first time in their history under Tuchel in February.

The Blues are also in the last 16 of the Champions League once again and into the FA Cup fourth round.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1006860721h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals 'Desire' to Win Premier League With Chelsea

1 minute ago
pjimage (9)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Man City Clash

16 minutes ago
imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen to Make Decision Over Chelsea Future Soon Amid Bayern & Barcelona Interest

31 minutes ago
imago1008929198h
Features/Opinions

'Very, Very Brave' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Man City

53 minutes ago
imago1008971361h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Man City vs Chelsea | Premier League

58 minutes ago
imago1008803938h
Transfer News

Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl Confirms Transfer Talks With Chelsea for Armando Broja

1 hour ago
imago1009104696h
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Chelsea Duo N'Golo Kante & Mateo Kovacic Ahead of Man City Clash

1 hour ago
imago1009104696h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Would Love' for Chelsea to Close Gap to Man City

2 hours ago