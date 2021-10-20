Thomas Tuchel Reveals Expectations Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Malmo in Champions League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed what he expects to see in a tough match against Swedish side Malmo in Group H of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Blues go into the match in second place whilst Malmo are bottom of the group.

Speaking on Tuesday, Tuchel revealed what he expects from his opponents.

When asked about Malmo's threat, he said: "They are a team which play with a lot of confidence, their own style. They trust what they are doing.

"Maybe they are not used to the highest level, that's why maybe they struggle at the beginning of the group phase because the league in Sweden is not the same level like Champions League.

"They have a certain style, they trust their style. They feel confident with that. We should not underestimate. We should respect them like we respect every team. We need to be on our top level.

"It is a very successful coach, as a player too. Individually they are good. They can hurt you any minute if you are not awake."

Elsewhere, Juventus face Zenit and Chelsea will be hoping to take advantage as either side will drop points.

The Blues know that anything less than a win will see their qualification hopes drop.

