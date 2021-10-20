    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals Expectations Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Malmo in Champions League

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed what he expects to see in a tough match against Swedish side Malmo in Group H of the Champions League on Wednesday.

    The Blues go into the match in second place whilst Malmo are bottom of the group.

    Speaking on Tuesday, Tuchel revealed what he expects from his opponents.

    sipa_35592969

    When asked about Malmo's threat, he said: "They are a team which play with a lot of confidence, their own style. They trust what they are doing.

    "Maybe they are not used to the highest level, that's why maybe they struggle at the beginning of the group phase because the league in Sweden is not the same level like Champions League. 

    "They have a certain style, they trust their style. They feel confident with that. We should not underestimate. We should respect them like we respect every team. We need to be on our top level. 

    "It is a very successful coach, as a player too. Individually they are good. They can hurt you any minute if you are not awake."

    sipa_35593127

    Elsewhere, Juventus face Zenit and Chelsea will be hoping to take advantage as either side will drop points.

    The Blues know that anything less than a win will see their qualification hopes drop.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35322531 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals Expectations Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Malmo in Champions League

    41 seconds ago
    sipa_33164391
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals When Christian Pulisic Will Return to Chelsea Training

    8 hours ago
    Chelsea-FC-v-Zenit-St.-Petersburg-Group-H-UEFA-Champions-League-6-1
    News

    'I Don't Have Room' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Shock Admission Over Coaching Award

    9 hours ago
    Tuchel x Havertz
    News

    'He Knows What He's Fighting for' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Kai Havertz Needs to do for Chelsea Starts

    9 hours ago
    sipa_35009446
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Adapting Phase With Romelu Lukaku

    10 hours ago
    sipa_35322531 (2)
    News

    'We Play Too Much' - Thomas Tuchel Would Prefer Less Matches in Football Calendar

    10 hours ago
    Havertz scores UCL final
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals Kai Havertz's Situation at Chelsea Following Spell Out of the Side

    10 hours ago
    sipa_35197848
    News

    Reece James Provides Update Following Medals Stolen in Burglary

    11 hours ago