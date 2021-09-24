Thomas Tuchel Reveals Expectations Ahead of Manchester City Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuhel has discussed what he expects from Manchester City when Chelsea face the Citizen's on Saturday.

The match will be played in front of a home crowd at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Tuchel reavealed what he expects from the opposition.

He said: "They are the example, the benchmark at this high level for many years now, they play consistently on this high level.

"I am happy we can produce this kind of performances and results also consistently. We need to prove that we can build and deliver this with the same consistency than City. They are the benchmark for this. We have to stay hungry and close the gap."

Chelsea have won their last three matches against Manchester City under Tuchel and will be looking to make it four in a row to pull six point clear of their title rivals.

When asked whether the match is a 'six pointer', Tuchel continued: "Six pointer between two teams who are clearly rivals for top four, when you are rivals for top four you are also rivals for the best outcome possible.

"It is too early, it will not be a decision tomorrow. Any team can steal three points from a direct competitor, you can call it this. Does it change anything? No. It is also not necessary to be shy, to play it down. There is a possibility we maybe play a draw. Things will be tough, I mean it."

