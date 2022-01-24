Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Four at the Back 'One Way Forward' for Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that playing four at the back is 'one way forward' for his Blues side after their victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues played a back four yet again and impressed, creating several goalscoring chances against their London rivals.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel discussed the formation and how it is 'one way forward' for the German's side.

imago1009361740h (1)

When asked about whether Chelsea will continue playing with a four at the back system, Tuchel said: "It's one way forward. We tried a 4-1-4-1 formation today because we tried a 4-4-2 against them in the first match and that gave us an advantage but then they reacted to it in the second match.

"We thought maybe it could be an approach to give the players a solution after the last matches and we had the players for the formation, players in shape, players who wanted and should be on the pitch, and good positions for them.

Read More

"It gives us more options than only playing a 3-4-3 and we don't decide now, but it was well done."

imago1009360267h

The Blues' system saw them get the best out of their attacking players including Hakim Ziyech, who scored the opener.

The Moroccan looked back to his best and Callum Hudson-Odoi became Chelsea's creative spark, getting the assist for Ziyech's opener.

Romelu Lukaku also looked much improved, linking up well with his teammates as Chelsea impressed against their rivals.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009360256h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Four at the Back 'One Way Forward' for Chelsea

1 minute ago
imago1009360256h (1)
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel Keeps 100% Record vs Spurs to Mark 12 Months in Charge of Chelsea

31 minutes ago
imago1009360260h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Looking Forward' to Chelsea Break to Rest Tired Legs

1 hour ago
imago1009362453h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Display in Spurs Win

2 hours ago
imago1009359273h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hoping for 'Many More Years' After Completing First Year in Charge of Chelsea

3 hours ago
imago1009264059h
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Open to Possible Stay at Southampton After Chelsea Player's Loan Spell Ends

3 hours ago
imago1009361975h
News

'It Is Our Responsibility to Prove Ourselves' - Tuchel on Chelsea's League Table Position

4 hours ago
imago1009360260h
News

Mason Mount Reflects on Thomas Tuchel's First Year in Charge of Chelsea

4 hours ago