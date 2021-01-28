Thomas Tuchel reveals Frank Lampard sent him a message of good luck following Chelsea appointment

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Frank Lampard wished him good luck after he was appointed as the new Chelsea Head Coach.

Tuchel, 47, took over from Lampard as the new boss on Tuesday after Lampard was dismissed following a poor run of results and performances in the Premier League.

Emotions were divided across the fanbase following Lampard's dismissal, which saw Tuchel take charge of his first game after less than 24 hours in charge. The Blues drew 0-0 against Wolves on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

In his unveiling press conference on Thursday, Tuchel portrayed the respect he had for Lampard and revealed he had been in touch following his arrival.

Tuchel also hoped that he wouldn't be the subject of any fan backlash taking over from Lampard.

“I hope not because that would be hard on the team. We need our supporters like any team. To have the fans so close and behind the team it makes a real difference. I can assume it is a big, big disappointment for the fanbase to see Frank sacked.

A banner was put up outside Stamford Bridge on Wednesday aimed at the Chelsea board. (Photo via Twitter/chelsea1012)

“I was a huge fan of Frank as a player. He was one of the key figures to demonstrate in 90 minutes what Chelsea is about. I have the biggest respect for him.

“It just got bigger when I received a personal message to wish me all the best and maybe meet in the future when this is possible."

