Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Can Speak to Marina Granovskaia to Solve Chelsea Issues

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he can speak to director Marina Granovskaia to resolve any issues he encounters if he needs to.

The Blues boss was pictured at dinner with the Chelsea director and his backroom staff during February's winter break.

Speaking to the press via football.london, Tuchel opened up on his relationship with Roman Abramovich's right-hand woman.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: “When I say and describe the situation that we lack key players or that we lack points (in Premier League) because of this, I'm just describing the situation. There are no messages to the board or to Marina. If I want to get a message to the board or to Marina I can go to my phone and call her.

"It just describes a situation and I give you my opinion why maybe things, like our results or the style of play, are not working as we want them to work out. For me, the reasons are injuries, Covid for us, and the situation that we had the toughest schedule that you can have given the times between the matches. That was pretty much it."

Despite their close relationship and Tuchel's clear plea for a wing-back addition in the January transfer window, Chelsea did no incoming business and he only made the addition of Kenedy's loan return to his Blues squad.

They will now compete for several trophies going into the second half of the season as Tuchel looks to add to his collection.

