Thomas Tuchel Confirms No Chelsea Talks Took Place With Ousmane Dembele Over January Move

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he did not have any contact with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele over a potential move.

The Blues were heavily linked with the 24-year-old throughout the January transfer window, but he will remain at the La Liga giants for the remainder of the campaign. 

However there is a chance both Tuchel and Dembele could be reunited as the latter's contract in Spain expires at the end of the season. 

When speaking to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle, Tuchel revealed his thoughts on their transfer window and addressed the speculation surrounding Dembele.

"Yes, I'm very satisfied, because it was a calm window, and to be calm is always, in doubt, the best thing. We were open for things, I did not have contact with Ousmane to answer your question very directly. So there was no contact between us."

Dembele has made 129 appearances for Barcelona since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, scoring 31 goals and assisting a further 24 in all competitions.

Both he and Tuchel worked together at Dortmund in the Bundesliga, but the winger was there for just the one season.

Chelsea are set to play in five different competitions in February with Saturday's game being their first since the winter break, and Tuchel highlighted the benefits of it as he said: "It helped a lot, absolutely necessary, we were the team that played the most matches and had the least break between matches. 

"And that cost us a lot of energy, and that was absolutely necessary for everybody. So it's great to be back, it's a busy month ahead and we're looking forward. It's good that it's like this."

