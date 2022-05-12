Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Didn't See Daniel James' Challenge Against Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed he didn't see Leeds' Daniel James' challenge on Mateo Kovacic because 'it hurts him' to watch it.

The Blues beat Leeds at Elland Road on Wednesday evening in a dominant performance that ended in a 3-0 win for Chelsea through goals from Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku.

Kovacic was substituted off after 30 minutes following a rough challenge by James that saw him instantly dismissed.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed he didn't see James' challenge on Kovacic when asked about the incident.

"I did not see the challenge live. I just saw it from a distance on the iPad," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I am not good at looking at these situations because it hurts me physically to watch it, but everybody told me it is a clear red card."

The German tactician went on to insist it would be a huge loss to his side should Kovacic be unfit ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final.

"If he misses it I’m very disappointed because he was a clear starter. If you look at the quality today with Jorgi and him in central midfield when we played eleven against eleven, it was a very strong start. He is a key figure for us in midfield.

"He played against Liverpool – I think both matches from the beginning – and was very strong. He’s super, super hungry and determined, and excited to play these matches.

"And of course, he is in fear he will miss it. We will see. We need to wait. Maybe we have a miracle and we make it possible."

