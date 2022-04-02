Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Is 'Not Worried' About Chelsea Future Amid Takeover Situation

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is 'not worried' about the west London club's future amid the current takeover situation.

After Blues owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, the European champions have been on the market and accepting bids for prospective new owners.

After news came out that the club had composed a shortlist of preferred bids, we are expecting to hear word in the coming weeks of who the next owner of the club will be.

imago1010844996h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel revealed he is not overly stressed about the unfolding situation at the club, as he too awaits news of who Chelsea's next owner will be.

"I am calm about it, because I cannot change it," he said. "Some things in life, if you cannot change it, just let it go and do the things you can influence and do them in the best way, and this is what we do at the moment.

"I try to be calm and I am in general not the person to worry too much, and especially not to worry too much about things I have zero influence on."

imago1010844969h

When asked about what he thinks the future of the club will look like, he was reluctant to offer too much thought on the matter, insisting it is up to whoever the next owner is.

"We need to ask the new owners, we need to ask the new people in charge, what they think should change, how it changes and we need to adapt. This is what we will do."

imago1007475062h
