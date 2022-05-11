Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Kept Romelu Lukaku On the Pitch vs Leeds to 'Get His Goal'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his reasoning for keeping Romelu Lukaku on until the end of the match against Leeds United.

The Belgian bagged a late goal as the Blues came out 3-0 victors at Elland Road.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel admitted he kept Lukaku on because he wanted him to 'get his goal' against Leeds.

The Belgian put in a performance of the highest quality, being involved both on and off the ball as Chelsea looked superb in attack, and much more fluid.

When asked why he decided against substituting Lukaku, Tuchel admitted: "It's always the right time to find rhythm. I'm happy he scored again and he wanted to stay on the pitch to get his goal. I'm happy as well for Puli (Christian Pulisic) and Mason (Mount) that we were decisive with the offensive players. This is important for them because it gives them confidence."

The goal made it three in two games for Lukaku, who is starting to find his best form since moving to Chelsea in the summer.

The Blues face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday, with Lukaku perhaps having earned his way into Tuchel's plans.

The head coach continued to admit that victory against Leeds was the best way to prepare for the final.

"We saw a big difference today and I'm happy. It was necessary – not only because of our situation – because it's good to arrive to a match like on Saturday with a calm mind. This was the foundation for that: this performance," he concluded.

