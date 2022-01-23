Thomas Tuchel Reveals he Was 'Surprised' That Harry Kane's Goal Was Disallowed Against Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he was 'surprised' to see that Harry Kane's goal against the west London club was disallowed.

The Blues beat Spurs for the third time already in January in a fixture that ended 2-0 in the home team's favour.

Kane found the back of the net in the first half after a break down the wing from Ryan Sessegnon, but the goal was ruled out for a controversial foul on Thiago Silva.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea's two goals on the day came from a Hakim Ziyech stunner and a header by Thiago Silva.

As quoted by Nizaar Kinsella, Tuchel told Sky Sports that he was confused that Harry Kane's goal against his side was disallowed.

"I didn't see it. Live I thought it was a goal and was surprised."

Kane also scored against Tuchel's team in one of their Carabao Cup semi-final legs and the goal was disallowed for offside as his run of bad luck against Chelsea continues.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

His goal in the first half of Sunday afternoon's encounter was disallowed after his push in the back of Thiago Silva was deemed to be a foul, although many fans seemed to believe it was light.

Silva later went on to meet a Mason Mount free kick with his head to find the back of the net to make it 2-0 in the home side's favour.

Eight minutes prior, Hakim Ziyech had already opened the scoring for Tuchel's team with a stunning curled effort from outside the box that nestled nicely into Hugo Lloris' top corner.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube