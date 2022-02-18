Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Decision to Change Up Systems to Get the Most Out of Chelsea Squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his genius tactics behind switching systems to accommodate his different players' abilities.

Having struggled with both injuries and Covid-19 absences in recent months, the German tactician has had to change up his team's shape a lot.

The club's number of absences has also meant they have dropped from first place in the Premier League to third since November.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their Saturday afternoon clash with Crystal Palace, Tuchel revealed his tactics behind such consistent system switches of late.

"It is about connections," he told the media, "we are still looking for connections.

"We switched systems lately. If we play in a back four, a 4-1-4-1, with a right winger position - this suits Hakim (Ziyech) very best.

"This position was not available from the start in the final so we took the tactical decision to play with the back three so did not leave us with the same position for Hakim so he came from the bench.

"Sometimes it is like this and on the other side we are looking for connections between players who can link up good without too much effort, a good understanding and similar understanding of movements.

"This is what we are looking for. When you are looking, sometimes players get injured and you start all over! This is daily business and daily life.”

Tuchel also recognised that many fans are asking questions as to what the squad's best front three is.

“Everyone is looking for that, a settled line up the front. We have so many players with so many qualities, sometimes it’s hard to pick and judge who is in the best shape and can help the most.

"Sometimes you interrupt a good run by good meaning but have doubts if you interrupt it, maybe somebody’s good form."

