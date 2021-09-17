Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Expectations Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Tottenham

September 17, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Expectations Ahead of Tottenham Clash

The boss has spoken.
Thomas Tuchel has discussed his expectations as Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues go into the game off the back of a 3-0 victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League whilst Tottenham suffered defeat by the same scoreline to Crystal Palace.

Speaking ahead of the London derby, Tuchel revealed what he expects from his opponents.

There are rumours surrounding Spurs' selection as Son Heung-Min and Steven Bergwijn face late tests for their availability.

Speaking on the injuries, Tuchel said: "Let’s see who can play, who can not play. There’s two days to go. I’m not involved in the speculation, predictions on who will play."

Tuchel continued to discuss the strength of the Blues' opponents and how the match will not be easy despite Spurs' recent loss.

"We are facing a tough opponent, it is a London derby," he said. "We had a great result last season and we will try to repeat it no matter who plays. Some players come back and they will do everything to have their players on the pitch. We expect a tough side, big crowd and a great match to play."

The Blues travel across London to face Nuno Espirito Santos' side and will be looking for a repeat of last season, where they won.

