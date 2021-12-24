Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Favourite Moment at Chelsea in 2021

Author:

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has named his favourite moment of the year, and his answer will surprise nobody.

There have been many highlights including lifting the UEFA Champions League & UEFA Super Cup in the year.

And speaking to ChelseaFCW, Tuchel has named the Champions League triumph as his higlight in 2021.

He said: "That's an easy one. The Champions League final in Porto!"

Kai Havertz made history, bagging the only goal of the game as Chelsea went on to lift their second Champions League trophy.

There were many memorable moments on the way for Tuchel, with a Round of 16 victory against Atletico Madrid followed by triumph against Porto before beating Real Madrid saw Chelsea into the final.

Read More

imago1008819397h

The Blues then started the 2021-22 season brightly, lifting the UEFA Super Cup after beating La Liga side Villarreal on penalties due to a heroic performance from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Tuchel will be hoping to make even more positive memories in 2022 as Chelsea are still very much involved in every competition.

His side currently sit third in the Premier League table, having fallen off in recent weeks, and will be hoping to challenge for the title until late on in the season.

The Blues are into the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur.

The FA Cup begins in January, a month before Chelsea participate in the Club World Cup as they look to challenge on all fronts this season.

