'It is Normal That People Have Concerns' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Thoughts on Newcastle Takeover

    October 16, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Thoughts On Newcastle Takeover

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his thoughts on Newcastle United's takeover last week.

    Mike Ashley had previously been at the helm of the club for 14 years, but the Magpies are now overseen by Saudi-led owners. 

    The Blues are due to face Newcastle later on in the month, a first meeting between the two this season. 

    Speaking to the media ahead of his side's weekend fixture against Brentford, Tuchel commented on the takeover and the concerns that some people may have about it.

    He said: "I think it is normal that people have concerns. 

    "We trust in the Premier League that they have accepted and they are the authorities in this case. This is a fact now, they allowed it."

    Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League table ahead of title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

    On the other hand, Newcastle are currently 19th in the league and are yet to have won a game so far this season, with rumours suggesting current manager Steve Bruce could be replaced soon.

    Tuchel added: "They have new owners and the new owners seem to be very promising for all fans and a famous, big club here in England. 

    "It seems we have a new competitor for titles and for places in the top ranking."

    The Blues next play Brentford on Saturday evening in the 17:30 GMT kick-off and will be keen to continue their impressive start to the season.

    Their opponents have also enjoyed a strong start to the campaign as they lie in seventh in the table.

