Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Thoughts on Why Strikers Sometimes Struggle Playing for Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an insight as to why he believes certain strikers often struggle to perform at Chelsea.

Tuchel's side spend £97.5 million in the summer on Romelu Lukaku who had just won Serie A with Inter Milan under Antonio Conte the season prior.

imago1009991014h

The previous summer, Chelsea triggered Timo Werner's £47.5 million release clause in the hope that he would be as dangerous for them as he had been for RB Leipzig.

However, the German failed to find the back of the net as often as fans had hoped, and many Blues were left feeling disappointed with their purchase.

It was a similar case in the past with Fernando Torres, who spent four and a half years with Chelsea, but failed to replicate his Liverpool and Atletico Madrid form.



When questioned on strikers failing to perform at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel admitted it may be a Chelsea problem.

“Maybe! There’s even a history of strikers struggling at Chelsea so it is not the easiest place in the world for strikers.

imago1007454972h

"I don’t know why it is like this but maybe it is. Chelsea is a team considered as a strong defensive, physical team.

"We demand a lot from our strikers in terms of defending. We want to be a physical, hard working group that is not shy to make it a physical game and not only a skillful game, that maybe plays a part.

"We have many games throughout our year together where we created many chances, many deliveries and struggled a bit in the conversion."

imago1007454972h
