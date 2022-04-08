Thomas Tuchel Reveals Honest Chelsea Team Meeting After Real Madrid Defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his honest team meeting after the Blues' 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Karim Benzema's hattrick saw Los Blancos leave Stamford Bridge with a two-goal lead ahead of the second leg.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's trip to Southampton in the Premier League, Tuchel discussed his team meeting following the loss.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German was clearly unhappy, telling the press that he did not believe the tie was still alive just moments after the loss.

When asked about what he said to his team, Tuchel revealed: “It was not a discussion meeting yesterday… It was more I gave my point of view. This is sometimes necessary.

"We take the players' view very seriously and often into account but over the last two games we thought it is necessary to give our point of view. Behind closed doors, in an atmosphere where everybody can take criticism.

"I feel involved in a development like this. We don’t point fingers and look for people that are guilty. We are in this together. We needed to point out some points in our game where we are unhappy and could have defended better. It was about the game, it was about offensive principals in our game - what we wanted to do and lacked doing."

Tuchel continued to reveal the details of what he said and what he and his staff identified from their performances against Brentford and Real Madrid.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Unfortunately, and a bit surprisingly we lacked structure in the last game," he continued. "Normally our big strengths is that you clearly see what we try to do and play. That was not the case. It’s a big problem.

"Then you lacked the rhythm, repetitions of our attacks, we lacked discipline in attacking and positional discipline. It was a big disadvantage on counter pressing because we were not in the places where we were supposed to be. This gives a big disadvantage in counter-pressing. We lacked intensity and investment. That was more or less what we saw.

"We figured it out in details because it’s not about general criticism, it’s about details about situations. It is about trusting in the players. I love the players, the group, I love to be involved. We can do better together.”

Chelsea will be hoping that they can get back to winning ways when they face Southampton on Saturday afternoon, with the second leg in Madrid coming up on Tuesday

