Thomas Tuchel Reveals Honest Kepa Arrizabalaga Talks Yet to Be Had at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is still yet to have honest talks with second-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following rumours he may leave the club.

The Spaniard joined the west London side back in 2018 for a fee of £72 million and has since not quite lived up to expectations in front of Blues fans.

Kepa's contract is set to expire in 2025 and has been linked with a move away from west London.

imago1011277397h

Speaking ahead of his side's last match of the season on Sunday, Tuchel was questioned on whether he had held talks with Kepa over his future.

"It depends what he wants and it depends what his plans are, but I know that we are very privileged to have Edou (Mendy) and Kepa in our squad," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"I know for sure that Kepa is not happy about the situation and he deserves to play more and he can be a strong number one.

imago1011210219h

"He arrived as a number one goalkeeper so the situation is not easy. I can tell you that he is a fantastic team player since day one and always was and never let anybody down. So no, we did not have this conversation.

"I know the goalkeepers coaches have these conversations at the moment and then we will take our time to speak with him, reflect what’s best, what the possibilities are and I’m, of course as a coach, super happy to have both strong goalkeepers. Let’s see."

imago1011386068h (1)
imago1012108092h
imago1012059286h
imago1011941255h (1)
imago1012109431h (1)
imago1012055725h
imago1010999727h
imago1012109818h (1)
