Thomas Tuchel reveals hopes for Chelsea forward Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to find Timo Werner his best position at Chelsea and is looking to boost his confidence levels.

The 24-year-old arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer on a £47.5 million transfer, but has found it hard in recent weeks with his confidence at an evident all time time low.

Werner has nine goals and six assists in 28 appearances this season, but his struggles have been evident since his switch to England.

Often deployed out on the left-hand under the now departed Frank Lampard, Werner hasn't scored in the Premier League since November 7 against Sheffield United however has had plenty of chances in the meantime to end his goal drought in the league.

But Werner will be hoping that his fortunes can change under new Head Coach Tuchel, a fellow German, and he has already set his stall out for the under-performing forward.

"We need a good position for him so that he can play a bit between the left wing and the centre-forward and we can get him behind the last line there at speed," said Tuchel. "He just needs confidence and a smile again."

"I'm not sure, but maybe that wasn't the biggest disadvantage. Hopefully there were other reasons than just my nationality."

Werner was left on the bench against Wolves in Tuchel's first game in charge, but will be hoping to feature against Burnley on Sunday.

