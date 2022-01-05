'We Cannot Play Like Inter' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission Regarding Romelu Lukaku's Role at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Reveals How Chelsea Will Get Best Out of Romelu Lukaku Amid Antonio Conte & Inter Milan Comparisons

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed how he can get the best out of Romelu Lukaku ahead of the Blues' clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.

The tie sees Lukaku face his former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, who had the striker scoring freely.

However, speaking to the press ahead of the game, via football.london, Tuchel says it is not as easy as 'playing like Inter Milan' to get Lukaku back to his best.

IMAGO / Focus Images

When asked about how Conte got Lukaku performing to the best of his ability, Tuchel said: "We cannot just play like Inter played and hope that will bring the best out of Romelu.

"That was a fantastic season because Antonio Conte is a fantastic coach. That system he played at Inter did not only suit Romelu and the second striker Lautaro Martinez, it fits the whole squad.

"If you don't have five defenders you cannot play with a back five. It's as easy as that. If you don't have a winger you cannot play with a winger. Conte played 3-4-3 at Chelsea. At Inter he played 3-5-2. Obviously he is adapting to his players and implementing his ideas, and this is what I do."

IMAGO / PA Images

Lukaku has scored in back to back games for Chelsea for the first time since his debut and home debut for the club earlier in the season as Tuchel continues to do his best to get the striker scoring.

The Blues face Spurs on Wedensday in the Carabao Cup semi-final as they look for their first piece of domestic silverware this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube