'It’s About Adaption' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals How Chelsea Will Get the Best Out of Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel Reveals How Chelsea Will Get the Best Out of Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed how to get the best out of striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues man was left out of the squad that faced Liverpool on Sunday evening by Thomas Tuchel due to his recent comments suggesting that he is unhappy at the club.

However, he is believed to have apologised to the manager and could be set to return to the Chelsea squad for their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to the media ahead of the London derby, Tuchel revealed how he can get the best out of the striker as he looks to make his comeback into the side on Wednesday night.

"I think the players get the best out of themselves and we help them, support them. With Romelu it’s not about finding positions. He is a striker, pretty easy. He’s a number nine so we put him at number nine, nothing else.

"It’s about adaption, adaption to the league, adaption to a different club, a different team, different teammates. He is willing to learn, willing to adapt. He comes to the most intense league in the world and it takes it’s time.

"He was very strong in the beginning. In the latest games he was very decisive. We have no doubts that he will be a big influence, a big impact. Nothing has changed."

In the interview with Sky Sport Italia at the beginning of December, Lukaku revealed that he was unhappy with his situation at the club.

"Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

