Thomas Tuchel Reveals How Close the Gap is Between Chelsea and Liverpool

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed how close the gap is between his side and Liverpool after their FA Cup final. 

The Reds beat the Blues 6-5 on penalties on Saturday evening at Wembley Stadium, with the latter now losing three finals in a row. 

With less than a handful of games remaining in the season Liverpool sit second in the Premier League table, with Chelsea 16 points behind them in third.

After the loss on penalties Tuchel revealed, via football.london, how close he thinks the gap is between Chelsea and Liverpool.

"We proved four times this season that we can produce peak performances to compete with them at this kind of level," he said. 

"All the results were deserved and could've gone our way or their way.

"The difference for me throughout the season is they can do it Wednesday-Saturday, Wednesday-Saturday. They arrived with a big squad, everybody but Fabinho, in a good rhythm. 

"We had many players out and N'Golo with one training session and Mateo playing with an ankle that I didn't know it was possible to fit into a shoe. This is where the gap comes from."

Saturday was the fourth meeting this campaign between the two sides, and their second in a cup final.

Chelsea will now end the season with the Super Cup and Club World Cup to their name, and need two points to mathematically secure a Premier League top four spot.

Their last two games are against Leicester City and Watford, with both matches being played at Stamford Bridge.

