Thomas Tuchel Reveals How Grateful He Is to Have Such Strong Academy Products at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed how grateful he is to have such strong academy products at the west London side.

The likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah all came through the Blues' academy, all of whom have gone on to be very useful for the European champions so far this season.

Despite big money signings like Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, a number of Chelsea products have managed to earn themselves game time this season under Tuchel.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel praised his side's academy products for their quality in what has been a difficult season in west London.

"I don't know if it is gratitude," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I don't think Frank did it to do them a favour. I think every coach does it because it is all about helping the team.

"We don't care how young somebody is. When you are ready, you are ready.

"I strongly believe you find your way if you have what it takes. I am very grateful for the quality the academy produces and grateful for the culture at Chelsea to push these boys through, and this is top, top quality.

"It is our job to let them play, to prepare them and push them on this kind of level. This is what Chelsea is about. I am happy for that."

