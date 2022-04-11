Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Reveals How He Wants Chelsea to Exit the Champions League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed how he wants his side to exit the Champions League should they lose in the quarter-finals against Real Madrid.

The west London side are 3-1 down on aggregate against the La Liga outfit after Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge last week in the first leg. 

It means Chelsea now have a huge task ahead of them in Madrid if they want to progress to the semi-finals of the competition and continue the defence of their European crown.

imago1011110226h

Speaking to the media ahead of their trip to the Spanish capital, Tuchel revealed how he would like his side to exit the competition if they are unable to overcome their two goal deficit against Madrid.

"By not accepting when it ends. By leaving everything on the pitch. By showing we can work harder, play better and take more risks and show our true face."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also commented on the possibility of a comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu as he added: "We need nothing else than a fantastic script if we want to overcome it. The task is incredibly high given the circumstances, where we play, who we play, at what stage. 

"We are always allowed to dream. It is important to imagine, to dream about it. It will not shift the focus from the fact we need to deliver and we will be ready. 

imago1011109300h (1)

"We will support our team and try hard. It is worth trying, it's sports. It's the game and the beauty of the game is everything is possible always. It is worth trying. We will see.

"Hopefully we have a match where belief grows. Hopefully we can fulfil our dream, live up to our dream. We have to invest a lot and live up to our level."

