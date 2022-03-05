Thomas Tuchel Reveals How His Chelsea Side Block Out Off The Pitch Events

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed how his side blocked out off the pitch events when they beat Burnley 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues travelled to Turf Moor to take on Sean Dyche's team on the weekend. Despite a troublesome first half for Chelsea, Tuchel's side managed to register four goals inside the second 45 minutes.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking after the league fixture, Tuchel revealed how his side blocked out events that had taken place off the pitch when they faced the Clarets on Saturday.

"It is possible because we do it," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We had a brillant match at Wembley, then we were at Luton and were twice behind but turned it around, three days later we arrive at Burnley and you know what's waiting.

"And again we stepped up. So it shows a lot of character."

Blues fans were heard chanting Roman Abramovich's name during the minute's silence for Ukraine at the beginning of the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel wasn't a fan of the chanting and made it clear after the game.

"It's not the moment to do this. Listen, if we show solidarity we show solidarity and we should do it together.

"We take the knee together and if an important person from our club or another club unfortunately dies, we show a minute of respect.

"It's not the moment to give other messages. It's the moment to show respect."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube