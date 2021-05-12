Tuchel Hails Arsenal's Aubameyang but Coy on Chelsea Signing Forward

Thomas Tuchel fended off questions if he'd reunite with Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea ahead of the London derby between the two clubs.

Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening in the Premier League which will see Tuchel face Aubameyang, who he previously worked with at Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel was full of praise for the Gabon international but won't be speaking to his former striker before the game, and isn't too interested in bringing him across London to Chelsea.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"He does not get younger, that’s the problem," Tuchel replied when asked whether he wanted to sign him for Chelsea as relayed by Goal.

“Back in the days at Dortmund, it was a pure pleasure to have him in the squad. Auba was a fantastic striker, a fantastic finisher on the pitch. But more than that, he was a fantastic worker off the pitch."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He added: "Yeah, it was a very reliable relationship because he delivered an unbelievable amount of goals, his speed was unique in Bundesliga and he was a crucial player. It was a pleasure to work with him, always a smile on his face, very, very honest guy.

"A bit of a crazy guy, but this is nice crazy. We still are in touch from time to time and exchange messages when some of us has a big win. In some way, he will still always be my player and feels like he will always be my player, so you want him to succeed and have a good time wherever they are.

"This contact never fully stopped and it’s nice to see him because he’s always on for a hug and it’s nice to see him laugh, but, of course, we want to stop him and there is no exchange now before the games. It’s not the first time we played against the guy we trained so nothing special there.”

