Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Impact of Fully Fit N'Golo Kante to Chelsea's Title Challenge

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the impact of a fully fit N'Golo Kante on the Blues' title race.

The midfielder has suffered another injury setback, being substituted with a knee issue against Aston Villa.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website in an exclusive interview regarding Kante's first five years at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel discussed his importance.

imago1008120224h (4)

When asked about Kante's impact on Chelsea, Tuchel said: "Once he is in top shape, not injured and mentally in the space where he trusts himself physically, then he has such a huge impact.

"He's like one and a half players, an extra half player minimum. We have the feeling that we have two N'Golo's. One in offence and one in defence." 

Read More

The head coach continued to praise the 30-year-old for how he offers support to his teammates as well as his impact off the pitch.

imago1008820750h

"He is helping everybody off the pitch," Tuchel continued. "Don't forget, he gives a lot of confidence to everybody around him and lifts them up. What can I say? I'm happy and very lucky he is in our squad."

Chelsea will be without Kante for their final match of 2021, a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

They were handed a boost however, with Kante returning to training this week and Tuchel will be hoping to have him back for a top of the table clash against Liverpool on January 2nd as the Blues look to close the gap on Manchester City, which is currently six points.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008120224h (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Impact of Fully Fit N'Golo Kante to Chelsea's Title Challenge

10 seconds ago
imago1007550737h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Preparing Permanent Lucas Digne Move After Ben Chilwell Setback

30 minutes ago
imago1008857730h
News

Jorginho Gives Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Title Chances Ahead After Liverpool Slip

1 hour ago
imago1008687793h
News

Brighton Boss Graham Potter Heaps Praise on Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Ahead of Premier League Clash

1 hour ago
imago1005474110h
News

N'Golo Kante Reveals Secret to Staying Humble During Chelsea Success

2 hours ago
imago1008859304h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes Premier League Have a Substitutions Problem Ahead of Chelsea vs Brighton

2 hours ago
imago1008707753h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Ruben Loftus-Cheek Major Chelsea Doubt to Face Brighton

3 hours ago
imago1008861727h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Brighton & Graham Potter Ahead of Chelsea Clash

4 hours ago