Thomas Tuchel Reveals Impact of Fully Fit N'Golo Kante to Chelsea's Title Challenge

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed the impact of a fully fit N'Golo Kante on the Blues' title race.

The midfielder has suffered another injury setback, being substituted with a knee issue against Aston Villa.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website in an exclusive interview regarding Kante's first five years at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel discussed his importance.

When asked about Kante's impact on Chelsea, Tuchel said: "Once he is in top shape, not injured and mentally in the space where he trusts himself physically, then he has such a huge impact.

"He's like one and a half players, an extra half player minimum. We have the feeling that we have two N'Golo's. One in offence and one in defence."



The head coach continued to praise the 30-year-old for how he offers support to his teammates as well as his impact off the pitch.

"He is helping everybody off the pitch," Tuchel continued. "Don't forget, he gives a lot of confidence to everybody around him and lifts them up. What can I say? I'm happy and very lucky he is in our squad."

Chelsea will be without Kante for their final match of 2021, a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

They were handed a boost however, with Kante returning to training this week and Tuchel will be hoping to have him back for a top of the table clash against Liverpool on January 2nd as the Blues look to close the gap on Manchester City, which is currently six points.

