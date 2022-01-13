Thomas Tuchel Reveals Importance of Trophies After Chelsea Reach Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the importance of winning trophies after his side reached the Carabao Cup final, beating Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues came out 1-0 victors in the semi-final second leg, securing a 3-0 win on aggregate.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel discussed the importance of trophies to his Chelsea side.

When asked about the importance of silverware at Chelsea, Tuchel said: "I come from a club where it was very very important to win trophies. Defined itself for trophies. It is good that we are not shy to say we want to win it and we want to be in finals and want to win finals.

"This is what we find here and this makes us happy because we are all competitive and so we are giving our best and this is what the club demands from us and from there we go."

Tuchel has become the first manager in Chelsea history to guide his side to the final of each the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

However, the Blues boss continued to encourage his side to be ambitious rather than arrogant, and not think that they can expect to win every title available.

"This is the ambition. I don’t think we can demand and simply expect to win any title that is available," he continued.

"We should not be arrogant and should respect any competition and any opponent. We do what we do and we enjoy that we play in an ambitious club and this is a gift because the club sharpens the mentality of the players and the club sharpens the attitude and this is nothing that you can invent from one day to the other and this is a long process."

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday but sit 11 points behind Pep Guardiola's side.

However, after reaching the final, Tuchel's side have the opportunity to lift the Carabao Cup as they face either Arsenal or Liverpool in the final.

