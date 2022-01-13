Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why He Decided to Bring on Thiago Silva And N'Golo Kante in Chelsea's Win Over Tottenham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed why he decided to give minutes to both Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante in their 1-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

Thiago Silva has only just recovered after isolating following a positive Covid-19 test while N'Golo Kante has suffered with a knee injury in recent weeks.

The west London side did however manage to reach the Carabao Cup final with the win.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed why he decided to give both players minutes in the midweek fixture.

"In general important but I would have preferred Thiago can stay maybe out," he told Sky Sports after the match. "We thought when we lost control and Andreas Christensen needed to go out, that we should finish in our usual shape."



"That was in-game management. I would have preferred that he had another training session and could rest a little bit more."

The German tactician went on to announce that he was disappointed with the way his team played on the day, after only giving 85% of what they were capable of.

"I'm pretty sure we would have stepped up if they would have scored. Every goal has a reaction to it.

"We were like 3-0 up and there was no need to play with 90 per cent, 85 per cent but we did."

