Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Inspired Christian Pulisic Message Before Sealing West Ham Winner

Thomas Tuchel has revealed his inspiring message to Christian Pulisic before he went on to score Chelsea's late winner against West Ham. 

The Blues were 1-0 victors against the Hammers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, with the American international scoring the winner in the 90th minute to earn the three points. 

It was Pulisic's seventh goal of the season as Chelsea look to secure their spot in this season's Premier League top four.

imago1011568058h

Tuchel spoke to the official Chelsea website after the win and revealed what he said to the winger before he was substituted on in the second half.

"Make something happen. Go in and combine, try to make a difference, make runs, try to get us a goal to win the game."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also revealed, via football.london, what he wants to see from Pulisic as he builds upon his crucial goal until the end of the campaign, saying: "If you asked him, he would say it was not a good idea. It is like this, especially with the strikers. 

"He had a period when he was on a run, had the confidence, was heavily involved upfront and Timo (Werner) had to wait for many, many weeks. Now things turned around a little bit from the Southampton game.

imago1011559940h

"Puli struggled a little bit since coming back from the international break where he had three matches, an incredible amount of joineries and timezones to cope with. From there, he struggled energy-wise. This was my impression, on and off the pitch. It's sometimes like this.

"Now we have tried to bring him back in full confidence from the bench, and I am happy with the effort today, and I am happy he had the chance to have this big impact with Romelu and Hakim. It was super important."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011451013h
News

Why Thomas Tuchel Left Reece James Out of Chelsea Squad vs West Ham

By Matt Debono31 minutes ago
imago1011439173h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in Jules Kounde & Wesley Fofana Amid Antonio Rudiger's Pending Departure

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011549400h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea's Win Against West Ham Will Boost Their Mood

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011573929h
News

'I Don't Think There is Any Big Panic' - David Moyes Speaks on Chelsea Target Declan Rice After Contract Rejection

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011549400h
News

Revealed: How Many Points Chelsea Need to Clinch Top Four

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011549395h
News

'He Had Good Impact' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Christian Pulisic Lacked in Confidence Before Goal Against West Ham

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011409590h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Three Solutions for Chelsea to Fill the Void of Antonio Rudiger's Summer Departure

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010500719h
News

UK Government Expected to Agree Deal With Roman Abramovich Over £1.5 Billion Chelsea Debt

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago