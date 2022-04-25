Thomas Tuchel has revealed his inspiring message to Christian Pulisic before he went on to score Chelsea's late winner against West Ham.

The Blues were 1-0 victors against the Hammers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, with the American international scoring the winner in the 90th minute to earn the three points.

It was Pulisic's seventh goal of the season as Chelsea look to secure their spot in this season's Premier League top four.

Tuchel spoke to the official Chelsea website after the win and revealed what he said to the winger before he was substituted on in the second half.

"Make something happen. Go in and combine, try to make a difference, make runs, try to get us a goal to win the game."

He also revealed, via football.london, what he wants to see from Pulisic as he builds upon his crucial goal until the end of the campaign, saying: "If you asked him, he would say it was not a good idea. It is like this, especially with the strikers.

"He had a period when he was on a run, had the confidence, was heavily involved upfront and Timo (Werner) had to wait for many, many weeks. Now things turned around a little bit from the Southampton game.

"Puli struggled a little bit since coming back from the international break where he had three matches, an incredible amount of joineries and timezones to cope with. From there, he struggled energy-wise. This was my impression, on and off the pitch. It's sometimes like this.

"Now we have tried to bring him back in full confidence from the bench, and I am happy with the effort today, and I am happy he had the chance to have this big impact with Romelu and Hakim. It was super important."

