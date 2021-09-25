'We Lacked Energy' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Jorginho and Thiago Silva Fitness Worries

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed doubts about the fitness of Jorginho and Thiago Silva after their defeat to Manchester City.

The Blues lost 1-0 at home to the reigning Premier League Champions, with a Gabriel Jesus goal proving the difference between the two teams.

Tuchel was hoping to make it four wins from four against Pep Guardiola's side, but the latter secured the three points.

Speaking to the media after the game, Tuchel touched upon the fitness of two of his key players.

He said: "We lacked energy. Jorginho had some problems. Thiago (Silva) cannot start."

Jorginho was one of three midfielders to start for the Blues today, alongside N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. He was replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the second half of the game after failing to perform to his usual high standards.

A first half injury to Reece James forced Tuchel into making a change. Silva replaced him and slotted himself into the back three, with Cesar Azpilicueta moving to right wing back.

The Brazilian was on hand to produce another top performance, similar to his game against Spurs last week, including a great block off the line to prevent City from doubling their lead.

With Chelsea boasting a great amount of squad depth, Tuchel has no reason to panic ahead of upcoming fixtures. However, the qualities that Jorginho and Silva possess may be huge misses for the Blues.

They will be looking to bounce back from their defeat today away at Juventus on Wednesday as Tuchel's men look to continue their Champions League title defence.

