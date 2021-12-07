'He Played With Back Pain' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Jorginho's Fitness Setback

Thomas Tuchel has revealed why Jorginho has been struggling for fitness in recent games for Chelsea.

The Blues midfielder was instrumental in their road to Champions League success last season and was recently named as the third best player in the world in the Ballon d'Or.

However, the Italian has been struggling for fitness in previous days, with Chelsea's busy run of fixtures adding a number of injuries to their squad.

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Champions League tie against Zenit on Wednesday, Tuchel revealed why Jorginho hasn't been 100% fit in recent games for the Blues and what may have caused it.

"If you see now for example, Jorginho is out for this back pain. You know, he played with back pain in West Ham.

"He played because we miss Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante for such a long time. This is what I meant. Sometimes you overload, overplay players. Especially with Jorgi, he comes from the Euros and Champions League.

"He comes with no pre-season into Euro Cup final. We knew in some weeks he would face maybe a dip of freshness and form."

Jorginho was rested during Chelsea's 2-1 win against Watford last week but started in the London derby against West Ham on Saturday.

He has made 19 appearances so far this season and with Chelsea playing so many games across the festive period in three different competitions it will be tough for Tuchel to ensure the midfielder is well rested, especially considering their current injury list.

