Thomas Tuchel Reveals Kai Havertz's Situation at Chelsea Following Spell Out of the Side

Thomas Tuchel has backed Kai Havertz following a tricky spell for the German at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old scored Chelsea's winner in the Champions League final last year but has struggled to find his feet this season.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match against Malmo, Tuchel discussed Havertz's situation at the club.

He said: "That's a fact, he does everything to reach his level again. We do everything to help him, he's an important player for our squad.

"He started strong in the season, in pre-season. The story hasn't change. He lacks the statistics of decisive things, of goals and assists. He needs to fight his way back into the team when he gets minutes. This can happen any time, we trust and believe in him.

"The rest has to come for him, he is willing to do so. He is in a good shape, a good mental state. He knows what he's fighting for. That's the situation."

Chelsea will be hoping that the German can find his form again as they are struggling for goals upfront, with service to Romelu Lukaku drying up in recent times.

The Blues face Malmo and Norwich in two games that they will be considered favourites in and Tuchel will be looking to give Havertz more minutes to find his feet once more.

