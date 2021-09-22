Thomas Tuchel Reveals Kepa Arrizabalaga's Chelsea Chances Amid Edouard Mendy's InjuryDraft SharePreviewPublish

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Kepa Arrizabalaga's first team chances this season.

Kepa kept a clean sheet in his latest appearance against Tottenham Hotspur, replacing Edouard Mendy after the Senegalese goalkeeper suffered an injury.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup third round clash, via football.london, Tuchel discussed Kepa's emotions acting as a back-up goalkeeper.

Tuchel said: "He seems happy to me. Maybe he might not be happy with his situation but he seems happy in the place where he is and what part he plays in this team.

"Everybody wants to have more minutes and we have contracts for 21 to 24 players, including goalkeepers. We simply cannot give everyone minutes, not the same amount."

The Chelsea manager hinted that Mendy will return for the Blues' clash against Manchester City whilst Kepa is likely to make his second consecutive start, in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa.

"So we decided to go with 100% and that was Kepa and have Edou with us to be supportive and have good energy. I'm happy Kepa a crucial role today and kept a clean sheet. This is what he deserves and I am happy that he could." he said.

It remains to be seen as to whether Kepa's long-term future will be as a second choice goalkeeper at Chelsea but for now he is 'happy'.

