Thomas Tuchel Reveals Key to Chelsea's Club World Cup Victory Over Palmeiras

Thomas Tuchel has opened up on Chelsea's game plan which saw them defeat Palmeiras to be crowned World Champions, lifting the Club World Cup on Saturday.

A Romelu Lukaku opener was added to by a late Kai Havertz penalty to see Chelsea lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel gave a tactical analysis of the clash.

imago1009784330h

He admitted: "They were a strong opponent, a typical South American team. They were very good individually and had huge solidarity and discipline. They had huge sacrifice against the ball, suffer and defend together. So we knew it would be difficult to create half chances. We had to be patient but relentless at the same time."

And Chelsea were patient, having to wait until the second half to go ahead before being pinned back and leaving it late into extra time to secure the victory.

Read More

"Like it is sometimes in a final, it's a bit stiff in the beginning. You look for solutions but you don't want to open spaces for counter-attacks which they rely on and are very good," he continued.

imago1009797506h

"We changed the structure a bit in the second half and found the spaces better. We scored a wonderful goal and had two or three good half chances after that. 

"Then in the moment we were in total control and were the better team, and seemed to find spaces better and have a higher rhythm, we gave a penalty away from a throw-in which is very unusual.

"Then the whole story starts from scratch, which is mentally and physically not easy. We never stopped attacking and never stopped trying for the 90 minutes."

