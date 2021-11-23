Thomas Tuchel Reveals Key to Keeping Chelsea Squad Happy Following Juventus Triumph

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed how he keeps his Chelsea squad happy after they came out 4-0 victors agains Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner saw Tuchel's side go top of Group H.

Speaking to BT Sport after Chelsea's victory, Tuchel discussed what he does to ensure that his players are happy, even when not playing.

He revealed: The best way is to keep going and win, to keep them happy.

"Everyone has to fight for their place. The players that don’t play, I feel they are disappointed. I feel they will never let the team down, they will never show it for too long. It does not affect their work ethic.

"We are in a good place because everybody pushes each other and steps up. Sometimes there are tough decisions in football, I can only start 11 players. It is better in Champions League because I can make five substitutes.”

This comes after Tuchel apologised to Marcos Alonso, who was snubbed as a substitute for Cesar Azpilicueta.

Saul Niguez made his first appearance since Chelsea knocked Southampton out of the Carabao Cup, benefitting from the rule to allow more substitutes.

Tuchel will need his whole squad ready and available going into the festive period, especially with injury concerns surrounding N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz.

