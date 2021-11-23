Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Key to Keeping Chelsea Squad Happy Following Juventus Triumph

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed how he keeps his Chelsea squad happy after they came out 4-0 victors agains Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner saw Tuchel's side go top of Group H.

Speaking to BT Sport after Chelsea's victory, Tuchel discussed what he does to ensure that his players are happy, even when not playing.

imago1008209802h (1)

He revealed:  The best way is to keep going and win, to keep them happy. 

"Everyone has to fight for their place. The players that don’t play, I feel they are disappointed. I feel they will never let the team down, they will never show it for too long. It does not affect their work ethic. 

"We are in a good place because everybody pushes each other and steps up. Sometimes there are tough decisions in football, I can only start 11 players. It is better in Champions League because I can make five substitutes.”

Read More

imago1006594555h (1)

This comes after Tuchel apologised to Marcos Alonso, who was snubbed as a substitute for Cesar Azpilicueta.

Saul Niguez made his first appearance since Chelsea knocked Southampton out of the Carabao Cup, benefitting from the rule to allow more substitutes.

Tuchel will need his whole squad ready and available going into the festive period, especially with injury concerns surrounding N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008209801h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Key to Keeping Chelsea Squad Happy Following Juventus Triumph

59 seconds ago
imago1006594555h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Issues Marcos Alonso Apology for Juventus Substitution Confusion Following Chelsea Victory

15 minutes ago
imago1008209720h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Pleasure in Managing 50th Chelsea Match vs Juventus

52 minutes ago
imago1008209729h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante Injury Updates Following Juventus Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008209720h
News

'Very Good Performance' - Thomas Tuchel Reacts to Chelsea Victory Over Juventus

1 hour ago
imago1008209801h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 4-0 Juventus | Champions League

1 hour ago
imago1008210254h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 4-0 Juventus | Champions League

1 hour ago
imago1008210257h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 4-0 Juventus: Blues Ease Into Last-16 With Five Star Win

1 hour ago