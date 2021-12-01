Thomas Tuchel Reveals Late Chelsea Decision Regarding Trio Ahead of Watford Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that doubts remain around the availability of three Blues players ahead of their Premier League clash with Watford on Wednesday evening.

The three doubtful players include Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner, while Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are all confirmed to be out.

The Blues will hope to get back to winning ways against Watford following the disappointment of their 1-1 draw to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek clash with Watford, Tuchel made it clear that the trio were currently doubts for the game.

“With Romelu it is pretty easy," Tuchel told the press. "He came on and he continued to train.

"There is no reaction from his injured ankle so he stayed in training and is ready to progress in minutes.

"For the game, for sure out is for sure Chilly, N’Golo and Kova. Some players are in doubt, need more time and examinations, to re-evaluate the status. That is Reece James, Jorgi and Timo Werner.

"They all trained today with us but there will be some last minute decisions about the three.”

Tuchel went on to make clear the importance of squad rotation as they enter the hectic December/January fixture window.

"We have to be in the next weeks very good in recovering and sleeping and taking the right food and right supplements that we can recover well from the games because the games are intense.

"Our style of play is hopefully intense and needs to be intense to have a certain mentality and identity on the pitch. This is what we want and we are not scared to rotate."

