Official: Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Everton Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has officially revealed his side's injury news ahead of their midweek Premier League clash with Everton on Thursday evening.

The Blues are set to host Rafa Benitez's Toffees at Stamford Bridge as Tuchel's side look to close the gap at the top of the table with Manchester City and Liverpool.

The side have struck upon a poor run of form recently with a wealth of injuries throughout the squad.

IMAGO / Russian Look

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with the Merseyside club on Thursday evening, Tuchel released his side's injury news, hinting at a couple of returns to the squad.

“N’Golo will be back on the bench tomorrow," he told the press, "he did the last two training sessions.

"Trevoh Chalobah also did the last two and will be in the squad. Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell are out at the moment.”

He went on to insist that despite making their return, players like N'Golo Kante will still need to re-adapt to full games.

“Right now it is Mateo out and Chilly for injuries. Mateo is released… this is a good question. The day after tomorrow. Then we need to see.

IMAGO / PA Images

"He was out for seven or eight weeks with injury, with COVID. It’s then one thing to have NG back now on the bench, one thing to get Mateo back at the end of the week.

"Is this really NG? Is this really Mateo? I doubt that. It would mean the others that are consistently training, it is not necessary to do this. It will take a while but it will be a good day if both of them are back for us."

