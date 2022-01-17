Thomas Tuchel Reveals Mason Mount Gave Him 'Burning Eyes' After Being Dropped for Man City vs Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Mason Mount gave him 'burning eyes' after he was dropped againt Manchester City.

The Blues boss opted for a front three of Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic instead.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, ahead of the Blues' clash vs Brighton, Tuchel revealed Mount was disappointed to be dropped.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "Yeah, I get them (burning eyes from Mount) and this is absolutely normal."

The phrase is in reference to Frank Lampard, who revealed that Mount used to give him 'burning eyes' when he did not play him.

"I remember every time I didn't play Mason – and people will say it wasn't that much – but his eyes were burning you in the meeting room the minute I didn’t pick him and that’s a 20-year-old kid," Lampard told the Guardian “I liked that because it reminded me of myself."

IMAGO / Focus Images

Tuchel continued to joke about the situation, playing down the severity of Mount's omission.

"I get the eyes, I get the look. I know the look, of course. He is here to play these kinds of matches, but we were simply opting for runners. We thought we could break the line more often with Hakim (Ziyech) as a left foot on the left side and going for Christian (Pulisic) as a right side because of the arrival of Christian in the box," he continued.

"I felt Mason not in the 100% zone where he is like untouchable, which he normally almost is. So we took that decision and it can happen from time to time. He’s not happy about it, but it will not last long because everyone loves Mason – me included.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube