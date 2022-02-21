Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Reveals Mason Mount is in Line for Chelsea Return Against Lille

Mason Mount could return for Chelsea against LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night, confirms Thomas Tuchel.

The midfielder missed Chelsea's clash against Crystal Palace through injury on Saturday.

However, the Blues have been handed a boost as, speaking ahead of Tuesday night's fixture, Tuchel confirmed that Mount could return.

imago1009775480h

Speaking about Chelsea's star man, Tuchel revealed that he has returned to individual training ahead of Tuesday's match.

He said: "Mason did a very good individual training, he will try to come back to training today but he was out a little bit too long maybe to start. Perhaps he is involved in the squad, he has not trained with the team yet."

Read More

It was previously reported that Mount would be sidelined for 'two to three weeks' as he faced a battle to return for the Carabao Cup final on the weekend.

imago1009600654h (1)

However, Chelsea have been handed a boost as it looks like he will return sooner rather than later for Tuchel's side.

Previously speaking on the injury, Tuchel said: “It was in one of the first actions, he had a run at the back post with Cesar Azpilicueta (against Palmeiras). They fell and his opponent fell on his ankle and he hurt his ligaments badly. So we have to see.”

Chelsea will be hoping that Mount can make the matchday squad and will get a few minutes under his  belt from the bench before Sunday's Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

