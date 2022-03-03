Thomas Tuchel: 'I Can Only Think About Chelsea With Roman Abramovich'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted the news of the club being put up for sale by Roman Abramovich has not yet sunk in.

The Blues released a statement on Wednesday evening to confirm that Abramovich has put the club up for sale after 19 years of ownership.

Such news was announced prior to their FA Cup fifth round tie against Luton Town, in which Chelsea won 3-2 away from home.

Speaking to the media after the game, Tuchel revealed that the news surrounding the club's sale has not sunk in.

"It's a bit too early as it's big news. It's a bit too early for me to speak.

"I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich, so it's very hard for me. It didn't sink in yet this is going to stop. It's a massive change."

Despite the news, the German manager's side had to come from behind twice to beat their Championship opponents at Kenilworth Road in an entertaining tie.

Reece Burke gave the hosts the lead after just two minutes, heading in from Luke Berry's corner.

Saul Niguez soon equalised to score his first goal for Chelsea but on the stroke of half time, Harry Cornick put his side back into the lead as he slotted past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With around 20 minutes to play, Timo Werner scored his side's second of the evening as he netted from Ruben Loftus-Cheek's lofted through ball.

As the game approached its latter stages, Romelu Lukaku gave Chelsea the lead for the first time all evening and ensured his side progressed to the quarter-finals.

