Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: 'I Can Only Think About Chelsea With Roman Abramovich'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted the news of the club being put up for sale by Roman Abramovich has not yet sunk in. 

The Blues released a statement on Wednesday evening to confirm that Abramovich has put the club up for sale after 19 years of ownership. 

Such news was announced prior to their FA Cup fifth round tie against Luton Town, in which Chelsea won 3-2 away from home. 

imago1010300931h

Speaking to the media after the game, Tuchel revealed that the news surrounding the club's sale has not sunk in.

"It's a bit too early as it's big news. It's a bit too early for me to speak. 

"I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich, so it's very hard for me. It didn't sink in yet this is going to stop. It's a massive change."

Read More

Despite the news, the German manager's side had to come from behind twice to beat their Championship opponents at Kenilworth Road in an entertaining tie.

imago1010302806h

Reece Burke gave the hosts the lead after just two minutes, heading in from Luke Berry's corner.

Saul Niguez soon equalised to score his first goal for Chelsea but on the stroke of half time, Harry Cornick put his side back into the lead as he slotted past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With around 20 minutes to play, Timo Werner scored his side's second of the evening as he netted from Ruben Loftus-Cheek's lofted through ball.

As the game approached its latter stages, Romelu Lukaku gave Chelsea the lead for the first time all evening and ensured his side progressed to the quarter-finals.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010302521h
News

'It's Big News' - Thomas Tuchel Believes News of Chelsea's Sale Has Not Yet Sunk in

By Rob Calcutt
1 minute ago
imago1010302806h
News

'I do Not Know as Much as Maybe You Think' - Thomas Tuchel Will Not Talk to Chelsea Players About Sale

By Rob Calcutt
26 minutes ago
imago1010088973h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen Could Make Decision on Future 'Next Week'

By Rob Calcutt
57 minutes ago
imago1010082556h
News

'Very Tough' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Gave His View of Chelsea's 3-2 FA Cup Win Over Luton Town

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1010084245h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reluctant to Speak on Short Term Impact of Roman Abramovich Decision to Sell Chelsea

By Jago Hemming
3 hours ago
imago1007758693h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Now 'More Than Confident' of Signing Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen

By Jago Hemming
3 hours ago
imago1010295641h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Difficulties Chelsea Faced in 3-2 FA Cup Win Over Luton Town

By Jago Hemming
4 hours ago
imago1010068764h
News

Frank Lampard Provides Support for Roman Abramovich Amid Chelsea Takeover Speculation

By Jago Hemming
4 hours ago