Thomas Tuchel Reveals N'Golo Kante's Expected Return Date From Injury

Thomas Tuchel hopes to welcome back N'Golo Kante to Chelsea training on Wednesday ahead of the Champions League final on May 29 against Manchester City.

Kante, 30, missed Chelsea's 2-1 loss against Aston Villa on Sunday after picking up a hamstring problem during the 2-1 win over Leicester City on last Tuesday.

Tuchel revealed in his pre-match press conference ahead of Villa that it would be 'very close' to Kante making the squad, which he didn't in the end.

Now Chelsea have one final game left this season, the big one, against Manchester City in Porto and the Blues are hoping to have the Frenchman back in the fold for selection.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Prior to Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, Tuchel revealed: "Right now I think he will join us on Wednesday training to be ready for Saturday.

"I think we would not have had the chance even if it was the last match today, it simply was two or three days too early."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Other injury news

Chelsea are also sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after he injured his ribs on Sunday against Aston Villa and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga at half-time. He is set for scans to see the severity of the injury.

Tuchel added: "It is easy to handle, he fell into the frame of the net. He feels a big pain in his ribs. We will have an update tomorrow with what's going on. We will see if it is possible and if it is possible, we will push to do everything so he is in goal on Saturday."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube