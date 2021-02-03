Thomas Tuchel reveals plan to boost Timo Werner's confidence at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has outlined his plans to help boost the confidence of Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

The 24-year-old has struggled of late to find his goalscoring form, which has seen him not score in the Premier League since November.

Werner, who arrived at Chelsea in the summer in a £47.5 million transfer from RB Leipzig, has seen his confidence nosedive after missing several glorious chances to break his goal drought.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Another chance went begging for the German on Sunday against Burnley but he fluffed his lines from just six yards out.

Tuchel, a fellow German compatriot, is now at the helm in west London and is tasked with helping Werner rediscover his form.

“First of all, with every player, and of course with all strikers and Timo, we try to create a bond and a relationship," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london. "Every person and every guy is different. Some guys need something else, to be close, to be alone, to be pushed hard, a hug or whatever.

“So we find out what suits him to feel comfortable and open up, then to feel comfortable again on the pitch. It is our responsibility to also create moments and situations to bring out his best, to attack the space behind the backline of defence, to use his speed. For that, we try to create the moments through the whole team and of course the offensive guys to use his strengths.

(Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“This is what we try to do with every player. From there on, the last 10%, 15%, 20% will only come back if he scores. It happens with every striker in the world, you can talk to them, score in training or do whatever but nothing helps as much as them finding the net in an important game.

“He has good memories in the stadium as he scored a decisive goal for Leipzig against them, sometimes things like this help him also find his best shape back. He is open, accepts the situation as is and he is not looking for excuses. He is working hard, concentrated and all that with the smile is the best thing to keep on going."

