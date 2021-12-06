Thomas Tuchel Reveals Plans to 'Sort Out' Chelsea's Recent Form Following West Ham Loss

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his plans to fix their struggling form, stating that he thinks the Blues can 'sort it out straightaway' after their loss to West Ham United.

Chelsea also dropped points to Manchester United, in a game that they should have won, as they slipped off the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Tuchel has opened up on his plans to fix the Blues' declining form.

He said: "It’s details and you can always solve the details. There is no need to question the big picture and no need for major doubts.

"In my opinion, it’s obvious why we did not have the result that we wanted against Man United and West Ham so it’s about details. That’s why I think we can sort it out straightaway."

This comes after Tuchel labelled individual mistakes as the reason for Chelsea's loss to West Ham, with Edouard Mendy facing criticism in particular.

The Blues will be keen to iron out any mistakes as they face a tough winter period, with a congested schedule as they play in three competitions this month.

Next up is a trip to Russia as Tuchel's side face Zenit on the final day of the Champions League group stages.

