Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Plans to 'Sort Out' Chelsea's Recent Form Following West Ham Loss

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his plans to fix their struggling form, stating that he thinks the Blues can 'sort it out straightaway' after their loss to West Ham United.

Chelsea also dropped points to Manchester United, in a game that they should have won, as they slipped off the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Tuchel has opened up on his plans to fix the Blues' declining form.

imago1008433583h

He said: "It’s details and you can always solve the details. There is no need to question the big picture and no need for major doubts.

"In my opinion, it’s obvious why we did not have the result that we wanted against Man United and West Ham so it’s about details. That’s why I think we can sort it out straightaway."

Read More

This comes after Tuchel labelled individual mistakes as the reason for Chelsea's loss to West Ham, with Edouard Mendy facing criticism in particular.

imago1008432916h

The Blues will be keen to iron out any mistakes as they face a tough winter period, with a congested schedule as they play in three competitions this month.

Next up is a trip to Russia as Tuchel's side face Zenit on the final day of the Champions League group stages.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008433992h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Plans to 'Sort Out' Chelsea's Recent Form Following West Ham Loss

29 seconds ago
imago1008056703h
Transfer News

Hungary Boss Marco Rossi Confirms 'Imminent' Attila Szalai Transfer to Chelsea

30 minutes ago
imago1007444208h
Features/Opinions

Player Profile: Chelsea-Linked Attila Szalai

21 minutes ago
imago1008120229h (1)
News

'I'm One of Chelsea's Best' - Hakim Ziyech Sends Message to Thomas Tuchel

1 hour ago
imago1008329024h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have 'Capacity to Sign' Barcelona Star Ousmane Dembele

1 hour ago
imago1008453039h
News

Report: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Preparing 'Magnificent Farewell' for Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Amid Barcelona Interest

1 hour ago
imago1008431944h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict Regarding Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Performance in West Ham Loss

2 hours ago
imago1008432829h
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Criticise Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Despite West Ham Mistakes

3 hours ago