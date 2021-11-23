Thomas Tuchel Reveals Pleasure in Managing 50th Chelsea Match vs Juventus

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is delighted to have managed his 50th game in charge of the Blues.

The match was celebrated in true style as Chelsea dominated Juventus on the way to thrasing the Italians 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Thomas Tuchel was informed that the Champions League clash was his 50th game since his arrival at Chelsea in January.

When told about the milestone, he said: “Was today my 50th game as Chelsea manager? Nice.”

Tuchel further discussed the 'pleasure' he felt in his post-match press conference via football.london.

He continued: "It is a pleasure to be part of this day and we want to keep this energy and atmosphere in the group."

His first 50 games have seen two trophies as Chelsea lifted the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup within his first year at the club.

The Blues also sit top of the Premier League and top of the Champions League Group H, ahead of Juventus on goal difference as well as being into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Up next for Chelsea in Tuchel's 51st match is a Premier League clash against Manchester United.

