Thomas Tuchel Reveals Post-Arsenal and Pre-Spurs Plans For Chelsea Squad

The boss has provided an update over the Mind Series fixtures.

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on his squad's plans following Chelsea's victory at the Emirates against Arsenal.

Next up for the Blues is Tottenham Hotspur as the west Londoners play the final match of the Mind Series on Wednesday 4 August.

Speaking following the 2-1 victory against Arsenal, Tuchel spoke about the plans for his squad as more players return after Euro 2020.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mason Mount, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri are set to return next week after featuring in the Euro 2020 Final at Wembley.

Tuchel has previously spoken on the 'unique' situation, having so many players returning from loan and first team regulars on holiday following international campaigns.

"Like I've mentioned many times, it's pretty unique preparation because we come from a tough season and a season that came without a pause in between, so it was very demanding without that break. Now we had tournaments with the Euros and Copa America, and our players were used until the finals." Tuchel said.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

The German went on to give an update on Chelsea's plans heading into the Mind Series fixtures.

The Chelsea boss continued: "It's pretty unique and pretty demanding and challenging to organise. Tomorrow we will have four different groups on the training pitch because they are all in different physical conditions. We can't simply put them together and see what is going to happen."

Chelsea face Tottenham in the final match of pre-season before heading to Belfast to face La Liga side Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup.

