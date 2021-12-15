Thomas Tuchel Reveals Pressure on Chelsea to Maintain Pace With Man City & Liverpool

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed pressure on his side to maintain their pace with Manchester City and Liverpool during the congested fixture period.

The Blues have fallen off the top of the table as their form dipped in recent weeks and currently sit behind the Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's sides.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Everton on Thursday, Tuchel has urged his team to keep pace with those above him.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked if there is pressure on Chelsea to keep up with Guardiola's Champions, Tuchel said: “Always. Not so long ago it was the opposite position and Man City turned things around.

"I think in the moment they have good form and they show it. They show the quality, there was never a doubt that they have the quality. Since years they showed consistency and know what it takes to be in the title race with Liverpool. Both teams have no injury issues at the moment, this helps a lot."

He continued to discuss that he was wary of a fall in form from his team but has encouraged his side not to give in.

"We knew before that if we demand from ourselves to compete with City and Liverpool for the title, we will face adversity and tough moments. This was clear before so it cannot be a surprise now," he said. "We cannot give in and not give up. This is simply impossible. We knew before, we committed before. We enjoy being in the middle of adversity and difficult moments. Maybe it is exactly what we need at the moment to overcome it."

