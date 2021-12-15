Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Pressure on Chelsea to Maintain Pace With Man City & Liverpool

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed pressure on his side to maintain their pace with Manchester City and Liverpool during the congested fixture period.

The Blues have fallen off the top of the table as their form dipped in recent weeks and currently sit behind the Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's sides.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Everton on Thursday, Tuchel has urged his team to keep pace with those above him.

imago1008579381h (1)

Read More

When asked if there is pressure on Chelsea to keep up with Guardiola's Champions, Tuchel said: “Always. Not so long ago it was the opposite position and Man City turned things around. 

"I think in the moment they have good form and they show it. They show the quality, there was never a doubt that they have the quality. Since years they showed consistency and know what it takes to be in the title race with Liverpool. Both teams have no injury issues at the moment, this helps a lot."

He continued to discuss that he was wary of a fall in form from his team but has encouraged his side not to give in.

"We knew before that if we demand from ourselves to compete with City and Liverpool for the title, we will face adversity and tough moments. This was clear before so it cannot be a surprise now," he said. "We cannot give in and not give up. This is simply impossible. We knew before, we committed before. We enjoy being in the middle of adversity and difficult moments. Maybe it is exactly what we need at the moment to overcome it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008209720h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Pressure on Chelsea to Maintain Pace With Man City & Liverpool

26 seconds ago
imago1008531402h
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech Not 'Happy' at Chelsea Amid Interest From Borussia Dortmund

30 minutes ago
imago1008597915h
News

'We Need to Get Back to Winning Ways' - Marcos Alonso's Message to Chelsea Ahead of Everton Clash

1 hour ago
imago1007434309h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Romelu Lukaku's Fitness Ahead of Chelsea Clash With Everton

1 hour ago
imago1008585548h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reassures Fans of 'Trust Between Chelsea And Its Players' Amid Contract Crisis

2 hours ago
imago1008587511h (1)
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Everton: Lukaku Starts Against Former Club as Ziyech Returns to Line-Up

2 hours ago
imago1008585548h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea January Transfer Hint Regarding Unvaccinated Players

3 hours ago
imago1008573188h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

3 hours ago